Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia
05:20
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed his accusations of war crimes against Russia after the bodies of more than 400 civilians were found in Bucha, Ukraine, following the withdrawal of Russian troops from the area. NBC News’ Molly Hunter breaks down what Ukrainian soldiers are finding in areas recaptured from Russian forces and how world leaders are reacting to the alleged atrocities. April 4, 2022
