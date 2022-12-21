IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

At a joint press conference with President Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that in 2019 Ukraine sent Russian President Vladimir Putin messages to ensure there would not be a full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy added that Putin said at the time an invasion on Ukraine "won't happen." Dec. 21, 2022

