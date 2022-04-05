Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
04:45
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told the United Nations Security Council that his country has “conclusive evidence” that Russian forces have committed war crimes during the war in Ukraine, adding that Russia’s actions “undermine the whole architecture of our global security.”April 5, 2022
Now Playing
Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
04:45
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’
03:36
Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban
03:29
Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows
04:09
How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities
04:03
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote