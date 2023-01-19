IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

NBC News NOW

Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

04:43

Indian American actor Zenobia Shroff began performing more than 30 years ago, but only just took the plunge in the Marvel universe, playing Muneeba Khan, Ms. Marvel’s mom. Shroff sat down with NBC News’ Joe Fryer to share how she hopes her journey makes the entertainment industry more inclusive for future generations. Jan. 19, 2023

    Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

