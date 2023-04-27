IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Mont. Rep. Zooey Zephyr responds after being silenced by Republican lawmakers

04:20

Montana House lawmakers have voted to censure Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state’s first transgender legislator, after she accused GOP members of having blood on their hands for supporting bills that would prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. Rep. Zephyr joins News NOW to share her reaction to the vote and whether she stands by her comments.April 27, 2023

Best of NBC News

