Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg

Dylan Byers has an exclusive conversation with Sheryl Sandberg in the wake of Steven Levy’s new book, “Facebook: The Inside Story.”
Image: Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg.Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

In this first episode, media reporter Dylan Byers sits down with Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg. This conversation comes the day after longtime tech writer Steven Levy released a book about his three years embedded at Facebook headquarters. He asks Sandberg directly about the depictions of herself as a micromanager who has a reputation for maintaining a highly measured public image and the personal factors that affected her performance as a leader.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

