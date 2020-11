About this episode:

Melissa and Dillon Bright race to the emergency room after their baby is seriously injured. As doctors assess the injuries, the Brights pray their son will be OK. But then a different team of doctors enters Mason’s hospital room, and the real nightmare begins.

Read about other families' struggles with CPS here.

