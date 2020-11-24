Standard Protocol

About this episode:
Across town, Lance and Sharde Butler have been fighting their own battle against CPS. After nearly a year, the system has almost broken them. But soon the Bright’s case will intertwine with their own in ways that neither family could have imagined.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some additional resources:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
National Alliance on Mental Illness: 1-800-950-6264
Crisis Text Line: Within the US, text HOME to 741741
