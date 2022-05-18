The Experiment | In Their Court Episode 3

About this episode:

It’s 1996, more than a decade since the NCAA has taken over women’s college sports. Many of the association’s brightest basketball stars are on Team USA, hoping to take home gold at the Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. But this team is more than just a team. They’re an experiment to see whether it’s worth bankrolling a professional women’s league. While this is happening, women on the collegiate level are still fighting for equal standing for their programs and players. Some believe the NCAA is partly to blame for the rapid decline in women leaders and coaches in basketball.

Listen here:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Amazon Music

Stitcher

TuneIn