No Girls Allowed | In Their Court Episode 2

About this episode:

There’s an organization you’ve probably never heard of before: The Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. In the 1970s and early 1980s, this organization was the women’s version of the NCAA. It was a one-of-a-kind association, run by women for women, at a time when the NCAA was fighting Title IX in courts. But after losing a series of battles to protect lucrative sports like football, the NCAA realized, if you can’t beat them, stage a financial takeover. It was an all out war and women’s sports has never been the same since.

