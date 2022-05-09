A Sporting Chance | In Their Court Episode 1

About this episode:

It’s 1970s America. President Nixon has signed Title IX into law, a bill that’s about to upend the world of women’s rights. In DC, a young, ambitious researcher is figuring out that Title IX has a very special application: women’s sports. In Ruston, Louisiana, a 19-year-old girl is walking up to the door of her university president’s office, pleading for a women’s basketball team. She’ll get one, and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters will go on to be one of the strongest teams in the country. These are the early years of Title IX, and they’re basically the wild west.

Listen here:

