The Sports Apocalypse | In Their Court Episode 5

About this episode:

In June 2021, the US Senate convened to discuss an issue central to the well-being of athletes across America: the personal rights to their NIL or Name, Image and Likeness. Over the past decade, student athletes have fought for their rights to compete and be fairly compensated. They’ve raised their voices, showed up in Congress and broadcast their concerns to millions on social media. But powerful institutions, like the NCAA, are convinced that if athletes, especially women athletes, get their way, it’ll be the end of sports as we know it: the sports apocalypse.

Listen here:

