The Visibly Invisible | In Their Court Episode 4

About this episode:

It’s the summer of 2021. Paige Bueckers, the star freshman on the University of Connecticut’s basketball team, has just won the ESPY for Best Female College Athlete. This is a big moment, but she’s not sure the attention should be on her. Instead, she wants to shine a light on Black basketball players, who she believes don’t get the media coverage they deserve. From coaches to players, Black women in basketball are hyper-visible and yet invisible, forced to create their own paths for rising in the sport. In this episode of In Their Court, we talk to two legendary Black basketball stars, Coach Carolyn Peck and WNBA player A’ja Wilson.

Listen here:

