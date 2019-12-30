Awaiting a Senate Trial

The impeachment process is in limbo as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to delay sending the articles to the Senate. Demcratic leaders say they want to ensure a fair process in the Senate. So what will this trial look like?
Guest host Julia Ainsley, NBC News Correspondent covering the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, talks to Frank Thorp, NBC News producer and reporter covering the Senate, about the rules governing a Senate trial and what to expect from this next phase in the impeachment process.
Want to ask a question about the impeachment? Email host Steve Kornacki at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
Further Reading
