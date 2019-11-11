Battle Lines

What to expect from public hearings in the inquiry this week.
Image: George Kent; William Taylor; and Marie Yovanovitch.
George Kent; William Taylor; and Marie Yovanovitch.Getty Images; AP; AFP

Three witnesses will testify before the House Intelligence Committee this week, in the first nationally televised hearings of the impeachment inquiry. Democratic and Republican lawmakers are approaching the hearings with distinct strategies on how best to capture the attention of the American public.

MSNBC Washington Correspondent Garrett Haake discusses what to look for in this week’s hearings and whether public testimony could be a game-changer for the course of the inquiry.

Questions about this stage in the impeachment inquiry? Email us at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

For live coverage and latest news this week, visit the NBC News Impeachment Live Blog: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry/live-blog/trump-impeachment-inquiry-live-updates-latest-news-n1065706

Find the transcript within 24 hours.

Listen here:

