Battle Lines

Three witnesses will testify before the House Intelligence Committee this week, in the first nationally televised hearings of the impeachment inquiry. Democratic and Republican lawmakers are approaching the hearings with distinct strategies on how best to capture the attention of the American public.
MSNBC Washington Correspondent Garrett Haake discusses what to look for in this week’s hearings and whether public testimony could be a game-changer for the course of the inquiry.
