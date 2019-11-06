Breaking News Emails
President Trump maintains that he did nothing wrong even as more detailed evidence against him emerges. Without a unified defense to rally around, Republican lawmakers are arguing a few different cases for why Trump should not be removed from office.
Jon Allen, political reporter for NBC News digital, lays out the rationale behind the different Republican arguments against impeachment. Plus, a look at how Republican strategy could shift if impeachment reaches the Senate.
Questions about the impeachment inquiry? Email us at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
Further Reading:
Find the transcript within 24 hours.
Listen here: