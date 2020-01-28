The Bolton Factor

President Trump’s legal team continued its defense in a second day of arguments, but new allegations are overshadowing the case. In the manuscript for his upcoming new book, Former National Security Advisor John Bolton alleges that President Trump directed him to withhold aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden.
The revelations are increasing pressure on Senate Republicans who are weighing whether to call witnesses.
Shannon Pettypiece, senior White House reporter for NBC News Digital, explains how Bolton’s allegations could alter the structure and timeline of the impeachment trial.
