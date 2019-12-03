Bonus: The Report

The House Intelligence Committee released a 300-page report on Tuesday summarizing the evidence gathered so far in the impeachment inquiry. Host Steve Kornacki explains the conclusions the report draws and new information it presents.
Following a vote on the report Tuesday evening, the document will go to the Judiciary Committee, which holds its first public hearing with expert witnesses on Wednesday.
For a digital version of the report’s preface and executive summary, as well as a link to the full report pdf, click here.
