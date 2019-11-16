Bonus: Tom Brokaw Remembers Watergate

In this special episode, host Steve Kornacki interviews Tom Brokaw, NBC News' White House Correspondent in the summer of 1973, the year before Richard Nixon resigned the presidency. Brokaw discusses his time covering the fall of President Nixon and the parallels to today, as the nation watches the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump unfold.
Tom Brokaw is a Senior Correspondent for NBC and the author of a new book, The Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate.
Key Figures
- H.R. “Bob” Haldeman - White House Chief of Staff, 1969 - 1973
- John Erlichman - White House Domestic Affairs Advisor, 1969 - 1973
- John Mitchell - US Attorney General, 1969 - 1972
- Howard Baker - Republican Senator from Tennessee
- Pat Buchanan – Special Assistant to President Nixon
- Al Haig - White House Chief of Staff, 1973 - 1974
