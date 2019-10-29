Breaking News Emails
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, testified about two incidents he reported, including what he heard on the July 25 phone call.
Rebecca Shabad, Congressional Reporter for NBC News Digital, details Vindman’s testimony and whether it undermines the prior testimony of Gordon Sondland.
