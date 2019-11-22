Bonus: The Witnesses: Hill and Holmes

In what is expected to be the final day of open testimony, Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert for the White House, and David Holmes, senior diplomat at the US Embassy in Ukraine, discussed their concerns about the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland and the President himself in US foreign policy toward Ukraine. Dr. Hill also made a point to criticize the false narrative embraced by Republicans that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.
Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent, talks about what else we learned from Hill and Holmes, and what’s next in the inquiry.
Ask our host Steve Kornacki a question about impeachment: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
Further Reading
Find the transcript here within 24 hours.
Listen here: