Bonus: The Witnesses: Hill and Holmes

Analysis, reaction after Fiona Hill denounces GOP 'fictions' in impeachment testimony

The Witnesses: Hill and Holmes

Fiona Hill and David Holmes testified about the President’s involvement in the pressure campaign on Ukraine.
Image: Fiona Hill, David Holmes
Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, arrive to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 21, 2019.Alex Brandon / AP

In what is expected to be the final day of open testimony, Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert for the White House, and David Holmes, senior diplomat at the US Embassy in Ukraine, discussed their concerns about the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland and the President himself in US foreign policy toward Ukraine. Dr. Hill also made a point to criticize the false narrative embraced by Republicans that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.

Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent, talks about what else we learned from Hill and Holmes, and what’s next in the inquiry.

