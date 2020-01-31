Watch live: Trump speaks at White House human trafficking summit

Can I Get A Witness?

The Senate votes on calling witnesses, signaling a possible end to the Senate trial.
Image: Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Continues
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at the U.S. Capitol as the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues on Jan. 30, 2020.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The end of the Senate impeachment trial is drawing near with an unpredictable day ahead. First, the Senate will debate for four hours on whether to call new witnesses to trial. Then, they will take a vote on the witness question. After that, Senators could put forward new motions to extend debate on the Senate floor into the days ahead, or they could move quickly to a final vote on the two articles of impeachment today.

Frank Thorp, NBC News producer covering the Senate, lays out what to expect.

Listen here:

