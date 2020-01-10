The Chief Justice Shall Preside

After a weeks-long standoff with Republicans, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues she plans on holding a vote on the house managers next week before sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, John Roberts will govern the proceedings.
NBC Justice Correspondent Pete Williams joins Steve Kornacki to talk about the Chief Justice’s role and recalls his time covering former Chief Justice William Rehnquist during the Clinton Senate trial.
