Counsel vs Counsel

Lawyers for House Democrats and Republicans argued their cases on impeachment.
Image: Barry Berke, Steve Castor
Republican staff attorney Steve Castor, left, and Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke arrive to testify as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Dec. 9, 2019, on Capitol Hill.Andrew Harnik / AP

Lawyers for the Democratic and Republican sides of the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees presented the evidence gathered so far in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

NBC News Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell discusses how each side argued their cases for and against impeachment and how they held up under cross-examination.

Have a question about this stage of the impeachment inquiry? Send a question to host Steve Kornacki: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

