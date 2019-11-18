Watch live: Attorneys speak after Patrick Frazee found guilty of fiancee’s murder

As televised hearings bring the impeachment inquiry into public view, voters remain split on their support for the President.
Televised hearings will continue this week in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. But as the drama unfolds in Washington, the rest of the country is watching from the sidelines. NBC News political reporter Vaughn Hillyard talked to voters in Wisconsin and Georgia to find out what people outside of the Beltway really think about impeachment.

Want to ask host Steve Kornacki a question about impeachment? Send an email to articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

