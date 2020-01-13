Watch live: Ash gushes from Philippines volcano

End of an Impasse

Lawmakers get ready for an impeachment trial in the Senate.
Image: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at the Wall Street Journal CEO Conference
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Al Drago / Reuters

After a weeks-long standoff, the House of Representatives appears ready to move forward on impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly preparing to appoint impeachment managers and send the articles to the Senate as early as this week.

MSNBC Washington Correspondent Garrett Haake lays out what to expect from a Senate trial and weighs whether the delay tactic used by House Democrats helped their case.

Have a question about this stage of impeachment? Ask our host Steve Kornacki: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

