End of an Impasse

After a weeks-long standoff, the House of Representatives appears ready to move forward on impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly preparing to appoint impeachment managers and send the articles to the Senate as early as this week.
MSNBC Washington Correspondent Garrett Haake lays out what to expect from a Senate trial and weighs whether the delay tactic used by House Democrats helped their case.
