Facing the Voters

Just days before the full House vote on impeachment, Representative Elissa Slotkin held a difficult town hall back home in Michigan’s 8th district. Along with thirty other Democrats, Slotkin represents a district where Donald Trump won the majority vote in 2016. Facing a divided electorate, Slotkin will vote yes on both articles of impeachment.
NBC News Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell shares how politically vulnerable Democrats are weighing the decision to vote for or against impeachment.
Ask our host Steve Kornacki a question about the impeachment inquiry at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
Further Reading
Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.
Find the transcript here within 24 hours.
Listen here: