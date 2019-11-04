Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
The House of Representatives released transcripts from two witness depositions on Monday officially moving the impeachment inquiry into a public phase.
The transcripts, which are hundreds of pages long, detail the accounts of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State Ambassador Michael McKinley.
Geoff Bennett, White House Correspondent for NBC News, discusses the full testimony and what their release means for where the inquiry is headed next. More transcripts are expected to be made public tomorrow.
Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.
Find transcript within 24 hours.
Listen here:
Questions about the impeachment inquiry? Email us at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.