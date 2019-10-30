Breaking News Emails
The House of Representatives will vote tomorrow on a resolution proposing next steps in the impeachment process - the first time the House will take a vote on the inquiry so far. The resolution formalizes the continuing inquiry, outlines the role of the White House, and opens the next phase to the public. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists it is not designed to authorize the inquiry, since the Constitution doesn't require a formal vote.
Kelly O’Donnell, White House Correspondent for NBC News, reviews the resolution text and the political calculations of Democrats and Republicans moving forward with the inquiry.
Questions about the impeachment inquiry? Email us at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
Further Reading:
- House to vote on resolution laying out next steps in impeachment inquiry
- Read the full text of the House resolution on the impeachment process
Find transcript within 24 hours.
Listen here: