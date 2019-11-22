Missed this week’s Democratic debate? Watch full coverage here

The Groundwork

After two weeks of public hearings, lawmakers are determining next steps in the impeachment inquiry.
Image: U.S. President Trump impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington
David A. Holmes, Department of State political counselor for the United States Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine and Fiona Hill, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia appear before the House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, on Nov. 21, 2019.Matt McClain / Pool via Reuters

After two weeks of public hearings, lawmakers are determining next steps in the impeachment inquiry. Democrats are moving towards formalizing articles of impeachment, which would likely pass, barring a few exceptions. Meanwhile, Republicans are planning for the possibility of a trial in the Senate.

Political Reporter for NBC News Jonathan Allen walks through how the politics of impeachment are changing as the inquiry moves to the next phase.

Ask our host Steve Kornacki a question about impeachment: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

