The Groundwork

After two weeks of public hearings, lawmakers are determining next steps in the impeachment inquiry. Democrats are moving towards formalizing articles of impeachment, which would likely pass, barring a few exceptions. Meanwhile, Republicans are planning for the possibility of a trial in the Senate.
Political Reporter for NBC News Jonathan Allen walks through how the politics of impeachment are changing as the inquiry moves to the next phase.
As Democrats move toward a pre-Christmas vote, they still find a wall of Republican loyalists at President Donald Trump’s side.
