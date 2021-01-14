Impeachment 2.0

About this episode:

One week after a violent mob attacked the US Capitol building, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection.” Donald Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

Several Republicans joined their Democratic colleagues in arguing that the President is a clear and present danger to the country. But many House Republicans said that voting to impeach a second time will incite further division and violence in America.

Host Steve Kornacki talks with Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent, who was in the Capitol building on the day of the riots, about the House vote and what a Senate trial might look like after Joe Biden is sworn in as president next week.

For more live updates on the second impeachment of President Trump visit https://www.nbcnews.com/Trump-impeachment-inquiry.

