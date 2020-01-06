Impeachment and War

Congress is balancing next steps with impeachment and Iran.
Image: Iranians tear up a U.S. flag during a demonstration in Tehran on Jan. 3, 2020 following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Major General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. strike on his convoy at Baghdad international airport.
Atta Kenare / AFP - Getty Images

The House of Representatives still hasn’t sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Now, Congress faces another major decision. After President Trump authorized a strike to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani late last week, Democrats are presenting a new resolution to limit the president’s war powers.

Mark Murray, senior political editor, discusses how Congress is balancing impeachment and the threat of a war with Iran.

Have a question about this stage of impeachment? Ask our host Steve Kornacki: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Further Reading

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

