Impeachment and War

The House of Representatives still hasn’t sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Now, Congress faces another major decision. After President Trump authorized a strike to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani late last week, Democrats are presenting a new resolution to limit the president’s war powers.
Mark Murray, senior political editor, discusses how Congress is balancing impeachment and the threat of a war with Iran.
Have a question about this stage of impeachment? Ask our host Steve Kornacki: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
Further Reading
Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.
- Trump's trial: Lawmakers return to D.C., and here's where things stand
- Pelosi announces war powers resolution as tensions with Iran escalate
Find the transcript here within 24 hours.
Listen here: