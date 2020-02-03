Iowa vs Impeachment

The Senate hears closing arguments as voting begins in the Iowa caucuses.
Image: Local residents attend a campaign event for Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S.
Local residents attend a campaign event for Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Jan. 29, 2020.Carlos Barria / Reuters

Impeachment and the race for 2020 are finally colliding.

On Monday, House Managers and President Trump’s defense team made their final arguments for and against convicting the President. Meanwhile, the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses launched the 2020 election into the primary voting phase.

The Democratic candidates – four of them US Senators – are vying for voters caught between impeachment and November's election. President Trump is trying to craft a re-election message as the impeachment trial concludes.

Jon Allen, Senior Political Analyst for NBC News, joins from the road in Des Moines, Iowa.

