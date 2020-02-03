Iowa vs Impeachment

Impeachment and the race for 2020 are finally colliding.
On Monday, House Managers and President Trump’s defense team made their final arguments for and against convicting the President. Meanwhile, the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses launched the 2020 election into the primary voting phase.
The Democratic candidates – four of them US Senators – are vying for voters caught between impeachment and November's election. President Trump is trying to craft a re-election message as the impeachment trial concludes.
Jon Allen, Senior Political Analyst for NBC News, joins from the road in Des Moines, Iowa.
