Like It's 1999

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to proceed with a Senate trial, but the House has yet to transmit the articles. So today, while our current impeachment process is on hold, we’re going back in time, to 1999.
Former Florida Congressman Bill McCollum served as one of 13 house managers during Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. McCollum talks about his role during the trial, the political fallout of being a house manager, and what he thinks about the impeachment proceedings today.
