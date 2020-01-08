Like It's 1999

Former Congressman Bill McCollum looks back at his experience as a house manager in the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.
House impeachment manager Rep. Bill McCollum, R-FL
House impeachment manager Rep. Bill McCollum, R-FL enters the U.S. House Judiciary Committee chambers on Jan. 25,1999 on Capitol Hill.Stephen Jaffe / AFP - Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has the votes to proceed with a Senate trial, but the House has yet to transmit the articles. So today, while our current impeachment process is on hold, we’re going back in time, to 1999.

Former Florida Congressman Bill McCollum served as one of 13 house managers during Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. McCollum talks about his role during the trial, the political fallout of being a house manager, and what he thinks about the impeachment proceedings today.

Have a question about this stage of impeachment? Ask our host Steve Kornacki: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

For live coverage and latest news this week, visit the NBC News Impeachment Live Blog:

Further Reading:

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Play

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher