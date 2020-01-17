Lev Parnas Speaks

Lev Parnas shared new documents and allegations against the President.
Image: FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, exits after a bail hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York
Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas exits after a bail hearing at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Dec. 17, 2019.Brendan McDermid / Reuters file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The Senate trial is officially underway, with the Chief Justice and members of the Senate sworn in this week.

But in a last-minute addition to the evidence, an associate of Rudy Giuliani gave the House of Representatives documents that shed new light on the Ukrainian pressure campaign. Parnas, who is out on bond on federal campaign finance charges, also spoke publicly this week for the first time about his involvement in the scheme.

Josh Lederman, national political reporter for NBC News, explains what we learned from Parnas, the credibility of his allegations, and how this new information could influence the Senate trial.

Have a question about the Senate trial or something else impeachment-related? Email our host Steve Kornacki at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Further Reading

Find the transcript here on Tuesday, January 21st.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Play

Spotify

Castbox

Stitcher