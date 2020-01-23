Making the Case

It’s day one of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump. Over the course of many hours, House Managers argued their case for the removal of the President and the need for witnesses and documents. They are making these arguments to the American public, but also to the 100 Senators who are acting as jurors in this trial.
Steve Kornacki is joined by Frank Thorp, NBC News producer covering the Senate, to talk about the Republican Senators who may be persuaded to side with the Democrats when it comes to the question of witnesses.
Have a question about the Senate trial or something else impeachment-related? Email our host Steve Kornacki at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
