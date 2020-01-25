Breaking News Emails
On Friday, Democratic House managers concluded their opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial. Three of the seven House managers are women, and two are women of color, a first in US political history.
Guest Kasie Hunt, Capitol Hill Correspondent and Host of Kasie DC, had an exclsuive TODAY interview with those representatives: Zoe Lofgren, Val Demings and Sylvia Garcia. Kasie outlines the role they play in the Senate trial and how Senate politics have evolved since the last presidential impeachment.
Watch Kasie’s exclusive interview here.
Find the transcript here Monday, January 27th.
Listen here: