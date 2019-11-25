Mike Pompeo's State Department

Mike Pompeo was tapped to rebuild the State Department after Rex Tillerson’s firing in 2018, but is now being drawn closer to events at the center of the impeachment inquiry.
Last week EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified that Secretary of State Pompeo was “looped in” on the Ukrainian pressure campaign. Pompeo was also one of the people on the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.
Dan De Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for the investigative unit at NBC News, explains Pompeo's evolution from State Department savior to a figure who was directly involved in the shadow foreign policy channel in Ukraine.
