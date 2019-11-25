Mike Pompeo's State Department

Mike Pompeo was tapped to rebuild the State Department, but is now a central figure of the impeachment inquiry.
Image: Mike Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to journalists during a news conference during a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Nov. 20, 2019.Francisco Seco / AP

Mike Pompeo was tapped to rebuild the State Department after Rex Tillerson’s firing in 2018, but is now being drawn closer to events at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

Last week EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified that Secretary of State Pompeo was “looped in” on the Ukrainian pressure campaign. Pompeo was also one of the people on the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.

Dan De Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for the investigative unit at NBC News, explains Pompeo's evolution from State Department savior to a figure who was directly involved in the shadow foreign policy channel in Ukraine.

Ask our host Steve Kornacki a question about impeachment: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

