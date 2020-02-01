No Witnesses, New Timeline

Following four hours of debate, the Senate rejected a motion to consider more witnesses and documents by a vote of 49 to 51. Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah were the only two Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues in this vote.
After the failed vote on witnesses, Senators met to game out the trial’s timeline.
Frank Thorp, NBC News producer covering the Senate, explains the Senate’s plans for an end to the trial that will likely result in the President Trump’s acquittal next week.
Find the transcript here on Monday, February 3.
Listen here: