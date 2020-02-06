Senators voted to acquit President Trump, finding him not guilty on two articles of impeachment. Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, surprised the public by voting to convict President Trump on the first article: abuse of power. He is the first Senator in history to vote against their party in favor of removing the president from office. Otherwise, the votes fell along party lines.
Alex Moe, NBC News Capitol Hill Producer, recaps the final historic hours on the Senate floor and where Trump—and the American public—might go from here.
