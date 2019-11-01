Breaking News Emails
After another momentous week in the impeachment inquiry, Kristen Welker, White House Correspondent for NBC News, recaps events in Washington. Witnesses from the White House and State Department provided corroborating evidence against the president. But on Thursday, a House vote to move the inquiry forward fell completely along party lines. As Democrats move the inquiry into a public phase, will the evidence be enough to overcome political partisanship?
