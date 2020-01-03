The President's Oath

Every President takes the oath of office, but what happens when it’s tested?
Image: Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images file

Every President of the United States must swear to a 35-word oath, promising to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Special guest and MSNBC Contributor Chuck Rosenberg joins Steve Kornacki to discuss the founders’ intent behind that oath and what happens when it's put to the test.

Chuck Rosenberg served as a career federal prosecutor and later as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. He has also served in senior positions at the Department of Justice for two Attorneys General, in the Federal Bureau of Investigation under two directors, and as the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration. Chuck is also the host of an MSNBC podcast, The Oath with Chuck Rosenberg.

Find the transcript here Monday, January 6th.

Listen here:

