On Wednesday, the Senate trial moved into a two-day question and answer period. Senators have 16 hours to ask questions of the impeachment managers and President Trump’s defense team.
Democrats used their time to convince their fellow Senators to call new witnesses in the trial, like former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
Republicans used their time to argue that the President’s conduct is not impeachable and that evidence should not extend beyond what was gathered by the House of Representatives.
NBC News Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell dissects the strategy from both sides.
