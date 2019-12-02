A Report, A Hearing and Trump's Response

There are three big developments to watch this week as the impeachment inquiry moves into a new phase. Alex Moe, NBC News Capitol Hill Producer and Reporter, explains what you need to know.
After two weeks of public hearings, the House Intelligence Committee is passing off a report of their findings to the House Judiciary Committee. On Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee takes over with a public hearing of its own, with legal experts as the witnesses. Meanwhile, the White House says President Trump will not participate in Wednesday’s hearing.
