A Report, A Hearing and Trump's Response

Three things to know this week as the impeachment inquiry moves into a new phase.
Image: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler in Washington on July 24, 2019.
The House is expected to vote this week on the parameters of the Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation into President Trump, as laid out by the panel's chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

There are three big developments to watch this week as the impeachment inquiry moves into a new phase. Alex Moe, NBC News Capitol Hill Producer and Reporter, explains what you need to know.

After two weeks of public hearings, the House Intelligence Committee is passing off a report of their findings to the House Judiciary Committee. On Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee takes over with a public hearing of its own, with legal experts as the witnesses. Meanwhile, the White House says President Trump will not participate in Wednesday’s hearing.

Ask host Steve Kornacki a question about the impeachment inquiry: articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

Listen here:

iTunes

Google Play

Spotify

Tune In

Stitcher