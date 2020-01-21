Rewriting the Rules

On Tuesday, the Senate impeachment trial began in earnest, with hours of debate over how it should be run. Steve Kornacki explains the last-minute changes made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who amended his own set of rules in response to pressure from moderate Republican Senators.
