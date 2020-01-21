Rewriting the Rules

The Senate made some unexpected changes to trial rules on Tuesday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to the Capitol on Jan. 21, 2020.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to the Capitol on Jan. 21, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Senate impeachment trial began in earnest, with hours of debate over how it should be run. Steve Kornacki explains the last-minute changes made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who amended his own set of rules in response to pressure from moderate Republican Senators.

Have a question about the Senate trial or something else impeachment-related? Email our host Steve Kornacki at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.

Find the transcript here within 24 hours.

