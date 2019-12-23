Rudy's Helpers

Rudy Giuliani is relying on former Ukranian officials to clear the President of wrongdoing.
Image: Rudy Giuliani speaks to the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida on Dec. 19, 2019.
Rudy Giuliani speaks to the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida on Dec. 19, 2019.Saul Martinez / Getty Images

President Trump's impeachment hasn’t stopped his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, from trying to defend his client. While impeachment proceedings were underway, Giuliani travelled to Hungary and Ukraine where he met with former Ukranian officials. Giuliani says they can provide information that will exonerate Trump, but much of that information is based on conspiracy theories.

Dan De Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for the investigative unit at NBC News, explains the cast of characters working with Giuliani overseas.

