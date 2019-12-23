Rudy's Helpers

President Trump's impeachment hasn’t stopped his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, from trying to defend his client. While impeachment proceedings were underway, Giuliani travelled to Hungary and Ukraine where he met with former Ukranian officials. Giuliani says they can provide information that will exonerate Trump, but much of that information is based on conspiracy theories.
Dan De Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for the investigative unit at NBC News, explains the cast of characters working with Giuliani overseas.
