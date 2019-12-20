Lawmakers are home for the holidays, but the House of Representatives has some unfinished business. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is delaying next steps in the impeachment process. Pelosi says she won’t name impeachment managers or transmit the articles to the Senate until she knows more about Senator Mitch McConnell’s trial.
Beth Fouhy, guest host and senior politics editor for NBC News and MSNBC, talks with Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent about the Speaker’s strategy and how this standoff affects the impeachment timeline.
