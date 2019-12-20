Standoff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is delaying next steps in the impeachment process. 
Image: US-POLITICS-IMPEACHMENT
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (C-L) hold a press conference after the House passed Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump, at the Capitol on Dec. 18, 2019.Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images

Lawmakers are home for the holidays, but the House of Representatives has some unfinished business. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is delaying next steps in the impeachment process. Pelosi says she won’t name impeachment managers or transmit the articles to the Senate until she knows more about Senator Mitch McConnell’s trial.

Beth Fouhy, guest host and senior politics editor for NBC News and MSNBC, talks with Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent about the Speaker’s strategy and how this standoff affects the impeachment timeline.

