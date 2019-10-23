Breaking News Emails
In testimony on Tuesday, Bill Taylor, the top American diplomat in Ukraine, described what he saw as a high-stakes decision by President Trump to withhold almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine until that country’s new president agreed to an investigation of Trump’s political rivals. Dan De Luce, national security and global affairs reporter for the investigative unit at NBC News, explains what we learned from Taylor’s opening statement, and whether it supports a theory of “quid pro quo.”
Also, NBC Justice Correspondent Pete Williams joins Steve Kornacki to help answer listener questions about the impeachment inquiry.
Questions about the impeachment process? Email us at articletwopodcast@gmail.com.
