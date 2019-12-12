Transcript: Bonus: Debating the Articles

Transcript
Article II: Inside Impeachment
Bonus: Debating the Articles
Steve Kornacki: From NBC News, this is a mini bonus episode from Article II: Inside Impeachment. I’m Steve Kornacki. Today is Thursday, December 12th and the debate is underway in the House Judiciary Committee. [Music]
Jerry Nadler: House Resolution 755
Doug Collins: Chairman...
Nadler: impeaching Donald John Trump president of the United States for high crimes and misdemeanors...
Collins: Mr. Chairman, point of order.
Kornacki: For the third time in modern history, the Committee is meeting to consider articles of impeachment against the president. Those articles under consideration are abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Nadler: The clerk will report the resolution.
Clerk: H. Res. 755 impeaching Donald John Trump President of the United States for high crimes and misdemeanors in the House of Representatives...
Kornacki: Today’s meeting is what is known as a markup. What does a markup mean? Well, it is not actually a hearing. A markup is a chance for the members of the committee to propose and to debate any changes or any amendments that they can think of to those two articles of impeachment.
Nadler: Mr. Jordan seeks recognition...
Jim Jordan: I have an amendment at the desk.
Nadler: The clerk will report the amendment.
Congresswoman: I reserve a point of order.
Nadler: The gentlelady reserves a point of order.
Matt Gaetz: Mr. Chairman...
Nadler: Gaetz...
Gaetz: Thank you, Mr. Chairman I have an amendment at the desk.
As you might expect that debate has become deeply partisan.
Jordan: Bob Mueller sat in front of this committee and we learned that there was nothing there but two years he put our country through all kinds of turmoil because of you guys...
Pramila Jayapal: I’m sorry I’m not yielding, I am not yielding, I am not yielding.
Nadler: Gentlelady has the time...
Gaetz: And that totally exculpates the president
Hank Johnson: The pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do...(laughter)
Kornacki: Democrats continue to argue that it is not okay for a sitting President to solicit a foreign government to interfere in our elections ...
Eric Swalwell: The president committed the highest crime against the constitution by abusing his office, cheating in an election, inviting foreign interference while jeopardizing our national security and the integrity of our elections.
Kornacki: And Republicans are trying to shift the focus to Hunter Biden.
Gaetz: Hunter Biden and Burisma, well that's an interesting story and I think just about every American knows there's something up with that. $86,000 a month, no experience, working for some foreign government while your dad is the Vice President of the United States.
[Music]
Kornacki: This will all come to a head tonight when the Committee will vote on whether to send these two articles of impeachment to the full House. We are going to be watching that vote closely, watching everything leading up to it the rest of this afternoon into this evening and we will be back here tomorrow talking about that vote, talking about the arguments, and talking about what it means for the future of impeachment. I’ll see you Friday.