US Charge d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine, Ambassador William Taylor participates in a briefing of short-term observers by the ENEMO International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) to Ukraine before the 2019 early parliamentary election scheduled for July 21, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, July 19, 2019. Ukrinform. (Photo credit should read Danil Shamkin / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images